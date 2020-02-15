West Bengal Madhyamik Board Exam 2020 to Begin From February 18, Kolkata Police Issues WhatsApp Numbers For Students to Complain Against Loud Music

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

As the West Bengal 10th Madhyamik pariksha 2020 will start from February 18, the Kolkata Police issued WhatsApp numbers to lodge complaints, in case there is any loud music or noise that can disturb them while studying. The officials have provided four different numbers, on which students can call or even send a WhatsApp message complaining about the disturbances they face during studies. The move is regarded as significant in a bid to better the performance in the state annual board examination43. While Class 12 board exam 2020 has already begun from February 12, CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 Begin From Today, Know How to Locate Your Examination Centre via CBSE ECL App.

The Commissioner of Police on February 15 tweeted, the four numbers. The tweet reads, “Wish the students all the best for their exams. In case of any disturbance to your studies due to loud music, miking etc or any other issue #Dial100 or Call/WhatsApp message at the following numbers!! #WeCareWeDare.” So, all the state board Madhyamik and Uchcha Madhyamik candidates in West Bengal, save these numbers on your/ or your parents’ mobile to avoid any disturbance that comes in your way to study and score better.

The WB Madhyamik board exam 2020 will begin with the first language, and the last exam is on February 27, with Optional Elective Subjects. According to the board exam 2020 schedule, the examinees will get 15 minutes additional time to read the question paper before the commencement of the exam. This year, the WBBSE has refrained teachers from using smartphones and smartwatch. The board has taken measures to prevent incidents of malpractices during the WB Madhyamik board exam 2020.