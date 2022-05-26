Mumbai, May 26: The Assam Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Assam HSLC Result 2022 very soon. However, the board has not announced any date and time for the release of SEBA Class 10 results yet.

Once declared, students can check their Class 10 results by visiting the official site of SEBA on sebaonline.org. According to several reports, the Assam Class 10 result is expected to release in the last week of May, however, the Assam Board has not made any official announcement as yet. West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: When Will WBBSC Class 10 Result be Announced? Know Steps To Check Scores.

Candidates who appeared for Assam Class 10 examination can check their results through the following steps.

Assam HSLC Result 2022: Steps to check SEBA Class 10 result

Visit the official site of SEBA Assam on sebaonline.org

Click on Assam HSLC Result 2022 link on the home page

Enter the roll number and click submit.

Check the result once displayed

Keep a hard copy for future reference

This year, the Assam HSLC Class 10 examination was held from March 15 to 30, 2022. The board exams were conducted in two shifts with all COVID-19 protocols being followed including social distancing, use of face masks and sanitisers.

