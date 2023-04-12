New Delhi, April 12: In the modern digital world, essentially everything is dependent on technology. Hence, the growth of a nation relies a lot on the technological advancements. Technological advancements ensure growth is communication, businesses and organisations, and help in efficient governance. Hence, the Indian government has been increasingly focusing on technology and digitisation in the recent years, in order to streamline various services and enhance overall growth.

India’s strive towards a robust growth and development in all fields from science to education, from industry to agriculture and from efforts of poverty eradication to enhancement in employment, have been encompassed in its dream of ‘Digital India’ among many other programmes. Let’s take a look at some of the applications released by the Indian government in the past few years in its vision for ‘Digital India’. AI Mayhem: This Generative Tool Can Crack Passwords Instantly; Learn How To Stay Protected Against AI-Aided Hacking.

Digital India: Ensuring Awareness, Education, Support and Growth In a Digitally empowered Nation

Digital India program was launched on July 1, 2015, with the aim to create an empowered digital economy in the nation. Digital India’s primary focus lies in three areas - digital infrastructure, offering citizens digital empowerment and providing government and services on demand. 'Cheapest Foldable Phone in India': Tecno Phantom V Fold Launched, Check Unbelievable Price and Specifications.

This move was aimed towards reaching all citizens of India, including those in the rural areas with information, education and resources that digitisation offers and a widespread awareness and transparency in all areas, including government support and services. Here are some of the important apps launched by the government.

Digital India: Some of The Important Applications By The Government

1. START UP INDIA: This initiative focuses on business startups to build better network, get access to resources and free tools for growth, and participate in various programs to benefit the startup ecosystem and enhance knowledge exchange.

2. MYGOV: This was created for the citizen to come forward and actively participate in the governance and development of their own nation. It aims at collecting better governance ideas directly from the citizens, to establish a bridge between the Indian citizens and the government.

3. UMANG: This platform offers the citizens access pan India e-Gov services across central government to local government bodies.

4. SWACHHATA-MOHUA: This is a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission. This app allows the citizens to report a civic-related issue such as garbage dump, or any other hygiene related problem. The reported issue is forwarded to the concerned city corporation to be addressed.

5. AAROGYA SETU: This application is to offer access to the essential health services to all the citizens in the huge battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

6. BHIM: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) created BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) to facilitate online payment based on UPI. Its aim is to offer access to e-payments directly through banks to promote seamless cashless transactions.

7. ENAM: It is a pan-India electronic trading site, which connects the produce markets to offer a unified national market for all the agricultural products. This app aims to offer communication and easier business for remotely placed traders and farmers.

8. MAUSAM: Offers user-friendly access to weather forecasts. Created by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the application offers real-time weather changes, radar photos, and forecasts.

9. AYUSHMAN BHARAT: Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is a flagship programme which covers over 10 crore under-privileged and vulnerable households by offering cashless secondary and tertiary treatment from accredited public and private hospitals. The National Health Authority is in charge of this important programme.

10. E-PATHSHALA: Developed by NCERT, e-Pathshala shows and distributes all educational e-resources among the students across India, including textbooks, audio, video, periodicals, and various other print and non-print educational materials through its website and mobile app.

12. JALDOOT: This initiative was launched with the aim to offer Gram Rojgar Sahayak to measure the water levels of selected wells twice a year. This is to ensure the groundwater levels of villages are adequate to offer timely help when required to mitigate water shortage issues.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2023 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).