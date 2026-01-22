New York, January 22: US-based video hosting platform Vimeo has announced a new round of layoffs across its global teams just months after being acquired by European tech firm Bending Spoons. The Vimeo layoffs were confirmed by the new owners following the completion of a USD 1.38 billion deal in November 2025. While the exact number of affected employees has not been officially disclosed, the move follows a pattern of aggressive restructuring typical of the Milan-based parent company.
This development marks the second significant staff reduction for Vimeo in recent months. In September 2025, prior to the acquisition, the company trimmed 10% of its full-time workforce. At the time, Vimeo stated in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that the cuts were part of an effort to ensure operational focus and efficiency. The transition to Bending Spoons’ ownership appears to have accelerated this drive for a leaner corporate structure, as per a report by Business Insider. Layoffs Due to AI: Artificial Intelligence Impacting Global Labour Market ‘Like a Tsunami’ Amid Mounting Job Loss Fears in Employees in 2026.
Bending Spoons Acquisition Strategy
Bending Spoons has established a reputation in the technology sector for acquiring well-known digital platforms and implementing deep cost-cutting measures. Its current portfolio includes Evernote, Meetup, and WeTransfer. Following the acquisition of WeTransfer, the firm reportedly reduced the workforce by 75%. The company’s expansion has been fueled by significant capital, including USD 4 billion in debt financing raised in 2025 to support a USD 1.5 billion deal for AOL.
An affected Vimeo staff member noted that the layoffs were not entirely unexpected given the parent company's history. Bending Spoons typically centralises operations and automates various backend functions, which often leads to the redundancy of local teams and support staff. This strategy is designed to maximise the profitability of established platforms that have reached a mature stage in their lifecycle.
Vimeo Business Model and Background
Founded in 2004, Vimeo initially rose to prominence as a high-quality, creative-focused alternative to YouTube. Unlike its main competitor, which relies heavily on advertising revenue, Vimeo positioned itself as a premium service for filmmakers, creators, and businesses. Over the years, the company expanded its software offerings to include tools for virtual events, webinars, and enterprise-grade video management. Layoffs 2026: Goldman Sachs Predicts Fresh Wave of AI-Driven Job Cuts Amid Global Tech Adoption; Firms To Reduce Headcounts
The platform was previously under the umbrella of media holding company IAC before being spun off as an independent public entity in May 2021. Despite its transition through different ownership structures, Vimeo has maintained a significant user base in the professional video market. However, the recent shift to Bending Spoons suggests a new era for the platform, focused more on financial consolidation than traditional independent growth.
