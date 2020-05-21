Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Assam Lucky Draw Results of May 21, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Guwahati, May 21: Assam state lottery results for Thursday, May 21, will be announced on the official lottery website assamlotteries.com today. The results for Assam lottery are declared three times a day. The first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second at 5 pm and the third and last draw is announced at 8 pm on the same day. Individuals can visit the official website and check the lucky draw results for May 21, 2020. The lottery ticket price for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The Assam lotteries have different names for each day. For Thursday, the 12 noon Assam state lottery is called as 'Assam Future Gentle'. The first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The Assam lottery for 5 pm is called as 'Assam Singam Black' while the lottery for 8 pm is called as 'Assam Kuil Platinum'. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

The Assam Lottery is organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The lucky draw winners who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-