Mumbai, January 30: Applications are invited online for recruitment for the various posts in the Bank of Baroda (BOB). Bank of Baroda is seeking to fill 220 vacancies in Sales and Distribution in MSME Vertical and Tractor Loan Vertical Department through this recruitment drive.

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of the Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. The candidate must note that the last date to apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 is February 14. CISF Recruitment 2022: Apply for Fireman Constable and Assistant Sub Inspector Posts on cisfrectt.in; Check Details Here.

Vacancy Details for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022:

Zonal Sales Manager (Business): 05 posts

Zonal Sales Manager (LAP/ Unsecured Business): 02 posts

Zonal Sales Manager (CV/CME): 04 posts

Regional Sales Manager (Tractor Loan): 09 posts

Assistant Vice President Sales: 40 posts

Assistant Vice President Sales (LAP/ Unsecured Business Loans): 02 posts

Assistant Vice President (sales CV/CME Loans): 08 posts

Senior Manager (Sales): 50 posts

Senior Manager (Sales LAP/ Unsecured Business Loans): 15 posts

Senior Manager (Sales CV/CME Loans): 30 posts

Senior Manager (Sales FOREX -Export/Import Business): 15 posts

Manager (Sales): 40 posts

Important Dates For Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022:

Starting date for online Application Submission: January 24.

Last date for Online Application Submission: February 14.

Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 14.

Application Fee Structure For Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022:

For General/OBC/EWS candidates: 600/-

For SC/ST/PwD/Women candidates: 100/-

Candidates can read the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 notification here. Candidates must note that payment of the application fee is to be paid via Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bank of Baroda regularly.

