Mumbai, August 16: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications from candidates for the posts of Sub Inspector ( Staff Nurse). According to the official notification, the application process for the same will commence on August 17. The last date to submit the application form is September 15.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online on the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Deputy Director And Other Posts At upsconline.nic.in; Check Details Here.

The ITBP recruitment drive is being held to fill 11 vacancies of Sub Inspector ( Staff Nurse) posts. In order to apply for the ITBP recruitment 2022, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

It must be noted that the application fee is being exempted for SC/ST, Females and Ex-Serviceman candidates. Applicants must be between the age of 21 to 30 years while applying for the Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts.

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must have passed Class 12th from recognized board or university. Besides, candidates should have also passed the examination in General Nursing and Midwifery. The official notification also stated that candidates must registered with central nursing council or State Nursing Council.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) vacancies can apply online from August 17 at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

