Patna, November 13: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is inviting applications for the post of Bihar Police Prohibition Constable vacancies. The CSBC has released a notification for the same on the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in. The application window will open tomorrow, November 14, and will be available from 12 am. UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 160 Lecturer and Other Posts, Apply Online at upsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the CSBS has notified a total of 689 Prohibition Constable openings for the Prohibition, Excise, and Registration Department. Candidates can apply for the prohibition constable posts once the forms are released. HPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 53 Sub Divisional Engineer Posts, Apply Online at hpsc.gov.in.

How to Apply for Bihar Constable Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in .

. Register

Enter all the details

Submit the form.

Age limit for Bihar Constable Recruitment 2022

General category: minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years,

Male OBC/BC category:18 to 27 years

Female OBC/BC category: 18 to 28 years

SC/ST category: 18 to 30 years

The selected candidates will get a salary that ranges from Rs. 21,700-53,000. The notification has all the details from age limit to physical eligibility to educational qualification to exam pattern etc.

