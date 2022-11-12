Mumbai, November 12: The Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates for Lecturer and other posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. It must be noted that the last date to submit the application is December 1, 2022.

The UPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up 160 posts in the organization. Candidates who are interested to apply for the Lecturer and other posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 111 Trainee and Project Engineer Posts, Apply Online at bel-india.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details:

There are 160 posts on offer which include 7 posts of Senior Agricultural Engineer, 1 post of Agricultural Engineer, 13 posts of Assistant Director, 1 post of Assistant Chemist and 70 posts of Assistant Hydrogeologist. Besides there are 29 posts of Junior Time Scale, 6 posts of Assistant Chemist, 9 posts of Assistant Geologist, 1 post of Assistant Geophysicist, 14 posts of Assistant Chemist and 9 posts of Lecturer.

In order to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 25 in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility, Candidates can also pay the application fee by using a visa/master credit/debit card. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates have been exempted from paying the application fee. HPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 53 Sub Divisional Engineer Posts, Apply Online at hpsc.gov.in.

Candidates will be selected based on the interview or the recruitment test which will be followed by an interview. It must be noted that applicants belonging to UR/EWS must have 50 marks, OBC one's must have 45 marks, and SC/ST/PwBD one's must have 40 marks, out of the total marks of the interview being 100.

