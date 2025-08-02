Mumbai, August 2: As archers take position at the iconic Polo Ground in Shillong this Saturday, anticipation runs high for the latest Shillong Teer Results. The traditional archery-based lottery, conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), continues to captivate players across Meghalaya. Today’s outcomes for August 2, 2025, include Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants eagerly await the results of Round 1 and Round 2, which are announced shortly after each game concludes.

To check the complete Shillong Teer result, players can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These platforms provide real-time updates, along with the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart for the day. Whether you're a regular participant or a curious observer, the Teer game continues to blend tradition with thrill, making it a unique aspect of Meghalaya's cultural landscape.

To check the Shillong Teer Result for August 2, 2025, players can follow a simple step-by-step process. The results are declared in two rounds, Round 1 is announced around 10:30 AM and Round 2 shortly after. First, visit any of the websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. On the homepage, look for the link or section titled "Shillong Teer Result Chart". Then, click on the option labelled "Shillong Teer Result for August 2, 2025" to view the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2. Alternatively, players can check the Shillong Teer results below for live updates and the complete result chart.

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, mainly at the Polo Ground in Shillong, six days a week, excluding Sundays. The game involves 50 archers who shoot arrows in two rounds, usually 30 arrows in the first round and 20 in the second, aimed at a distant cylindrical target. Players place bets by selecting numbers between 00 and 99, trying to predict the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are determined by these final two digits. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer is a legal game widely accepted and followed in the region.

