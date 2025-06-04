Mumbai, June 04: As anticipation continues to build, lottery enthusiasts across Assam are eyeing the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Wednesday, June 04, 2025. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Region, this popular state-run lottery continues to attract participants hoping to change their fortunes. The Bodoland Lottery Results are declared three times a day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, making it one of the most engaging formats in the state. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF on Wednesday, June 04, along with the winners’ list and ticket numbers.

With its growing popularity, the Bodoland Lottery continues to captivate players through multiple draws each day. Apart from Assam, popular lotteries such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi also attract lottery enthusiasts from neighbouring regions. The official Bodoland Lottery results are available in an easy-to-access PDF format on bodolotteries.com, providing an ad-free experience for users. Scroll below to know where to check the official results and stay updated with the latest draws. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Participants can check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format online at bodolotteries.com after each scheduled draw time at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The website ensures results are accessible, accurate, and without intrusive ads. Whether you're checking for today’s draw or a previous date, all results are listed in a PDF for easy reference. Winners’ names and ticket numbers are neatly presented for verification. Click here to view and download your results now. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 04 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

At least 13 Indian states currently permit government-run lotteries, making them a widely followed form of legal gambling in the country. These include popular state lotteries in Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Nagaland, Punjab, and more. Each state conducts multiple daily or weekly draws under various schemes, drawing lakhs of hopeful participants. With such a large number of lottery formats and dates, it’s essential to stay informed and cautious. LatestLY advises participants to only rely on official lottery websites, avoid unofficial sources, and check results from trusted platforms to ensure accuracy and transparency.

