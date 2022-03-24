Patna, March 24: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is inviting online applications from interested and eligible for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the State Education Department. Candidates can apply online on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, a total of 40,506 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. Candidates can read the official BPSC Recruitment 2022 notification here. The last date to apply is April 22. RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1012 Lab Assistant Posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For BPSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Login/Register

Fill in the application

Upload the requested documents

Pay application fee

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Educational Qualification For BPSC Recruitment 2022:

The candidate must be a citizen of India and a resident of Bihar.

The candidate must have a degree of graduation with a minimum of 50% marks from any recognised university.

The candidate must have the degree of ‘Aalim’ obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board, and a degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation.

Age Limit For BPSC Recruitment 2022:

The candidate must not be older than 60 years of age as of 1/8/2021.

Candidates must note that general category candidates are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee while female/SC/ST/ PWD category candidates are required to pay Rs 200. For more details and updates, visit the official website of BPSC.

