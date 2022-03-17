Jaipur, March 17: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of vacancies of Lab Assistant posts in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the official latest notification, recruitment is held for 1012 Lab Assistant Posts. Interested candidates can read the official RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 notification here. The last date of online application is April 23. NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive Trainee Posts on Basis of GATE 2022 Result at npcil.nic.in, Check Details Here.

How To Apply For RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Once on Homepage, find the recruitment for desired post

Complete the registration process

Fill in the application

Upload the requested documents

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Educational Qualification For RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022:

Interested candidates can check the education qualification on the official RSMSSB Lab Recruitment 2022 notification.

Age Limit For RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must note that the age limit for the applicants is 18 to 40 years.

Candidates must note that the candidates will be selected on the basis of the Online Test and interview. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the RSMSSB for more information and updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2022 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).