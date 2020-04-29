COVID-19 Tracker for Kalyan, Dombivli and Other Areas Now Open for Public; Track Coronavirus Cases in KDMC Area Online; Here’s How

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Thane, April 29: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Wednesday rolled out a dashboard of COVID-19 situation in KDMC area. Similar to the official website of the Health Ministry, the KDMC dashboard gives a detailed count of coronavirus cases including reported cases, active cases, recovered cases and deaths in the area. The details of COVID-19 cases in KDMC area can be seen online on its official website. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation is the governing body of the city of Kalyan-Dombivli, located in the Thane district.

The website also gives a KDMC Wardwise count of COVID-19 cases in the area. People can select the ward and get the latest coronavirus update of that particular ward. If you are residing in the KDMC area, an individual can also get the latest COVID-19 count by selecting electoral ward name /number that is mentioned on your voter card. The dashboard can be accessed at - kdmc-coronavirus-response-skdcl.hub.arcgis.com.

The main feature of the ‘dashboard’, is that, using the drop menu, citizens can get to know the status of COVID situation in any of the electoral ward and related graphs. Citizens can also get the status by clicking on the respective wards on spatial map of the city.

The KDMC Dashboard Offers Details of the Following:

KDMC City-level details of COVID cases KDMC COVID cases at city-level along with ward-wise break-up KDMC COVID cases for identified Ward KDMC Date-wise status of COVID cases KDMC Ward-wise status of COVID cases

The dashboard also provides multiple options to view the maps by changing the background base map from the options such as satellite view, road map etc. The page has been linked with the website of municipal corporation, and other social media handles of city government (such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). It is now open for viewing by public.

In India, the total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 31,332 on Wednesday. Of the total cases, 22,629 are active, 7,695 people have recovered, and 1007 people have died. Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 9,318, with 400 deaths and 1,388 people recovering from the deadly virus. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded the highest single-day death figures of 25 on Tuesday, including 4 in the Dharavi slum area.