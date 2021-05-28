To withdraw your provident fund seamlessly, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) suggests members to seed their Aadhaar with their Universal Account Number (UAN). Linking Aadhaar with EPFO makes it easier for employees to withdraw funds or transfer funds from EPF account. EPF Account: What is Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme? Here Are 5 Benefits of PF Account.

The UAN Aadhaar linking can be done online through the UMANG Mobile App. Unified Mobile Application or UMANG is an app that provides access to central and state government services. You can also link the Aadhaar number with the PF account on EPFO website- www.epfindia.gov.in. How to Withdraw PF Money Online; Check Step by Step Process to Withdraw Your Provident Fund From EPFO Unified Member Portal.

Steps to Link Aadhaar with UAN via UMANG App:

Download the UMANG application on your mobile. It is available on Apple iOS and Google Playstore. On opening the application, you can see many online services. Click on the EPFO link. Click on the "eKYC Services" tab. There you will see the "Aadhaar seeding" option. Click on that. Now, enter your UAN number. A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your mobile number registered with UAN. Fill in your Aadhaar details and gender information. Verify by using OTP. Your Aadhaar will get seeded to your UAN number.

The EPFO also provides an online facility of linking Aadhaar with PF account through their EPFO webpage- www.epfindia.gov.in.

Steps to Link Aadhaar with UAN via UMANG App

Open your browser, visit EPFO's website- www.epfindia.gov.in. On the homepage, you will see online services. Click on "eKYC Portal". Now, click on "Link UAN Aadhaar". After this, an OTP will be sent to your UAN-registered mobile number and you need to verify it. EPF needs to provide his/her Aadhaar Number. Another OTP will be sent to Aadhaar-linked mobile/email. After OTP verification, UAN will be linked to Aadhaar.

You can also link your PF account with Aadhaar offline. For this, you need to visit the EPFO branch and fill up the "Aadhaar Seeding Application Form." Submit the application with self-attested copies of your UAN, PAN and Aadhaar Card. Post verification, your Aadhaar will be linked to your EPF account.

