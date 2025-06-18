Starting August 15, 2025, the Ministry of Road Transport will introduce a FASTag-based Annual Pass for INR 3,000, covering tolls on National Highways for non-commercial private vehicles. The pass is valid for 200 trips or one year, whichever comes first. However, it excludes tolls on state-managed roads such as the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai and airport parking fees, which fall under separate authorities. While FASTag is accepted for sea links and airport parking, these charges must be paid separately. Users are advised to check with local bodies for specific details. How To Get FASTag Annual Pass? Which Vehicles Can Use It? From Price To Validity, Here's All You Need To Know.

FASTag Annual Pass Can Be Used on Bandra-Worli Sealink in Mumbai?

