New Delhi, October 28: The gold price today (October 28) saw a decline of Rs 140 from yesterday’s trading price. The price of gold in India decreased to Rs 48,130 from yesterday's trading price of Rs 48,270. There was a fall of Rs 1200 in price of silver as well. A kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 64,800 today. If you are planning to buy gold or silver ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali, here is a city-wise list of gold rates in India on October 28. Global Q3 Gold Demand Down 7 Pc at 831 Tonnes ETF Outflows: WGC.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being sold for Rs 46,900 in Delhi, Rs 47,130 in Mumbai, Rs 45,080 in Chennai, Rs 44,740 in Hyderabad, Rs 47,120 in Jaipur and Rs 46,170 in Ahmedabad. Coming to the 24-carat gold, the price of 10 gm in Delhi is Rs 51,160. In Mumbai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold for Rs 48,120. In Chennai and Kolkata, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,170 and Rs 50,090, respectively.

The price of 24-carat gold in Jaipur is is Rs 49,120, while in Ahmedabad it is being sold for Rs 49,260. Additionally, 24-carat gold in Hyderabad is being sold at Rs 48,810.

Gold Price Today: City-Wise Rate List

City Price of 22-Carat Gold Price of 24-Carat Gold Delhi Rs 46,900 Rs 51,160 Mumbai Rs 47,130 Rs 48,120 Chennai Rs 45,080 Rs 49,170 Hyderabad Rs 44,740 Rs 48,810 Jaipur Rs 47,120 Rs 49,120 Ahmedabad Rs 46,170 Rs 49,260

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures prices jumped 0.13 percent to Rs 48031 per 10 gram, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Silver futures prices also fell nearly 0.17 percent or Rs 110.8 per kg to the price level of Rs 65190 per kg.

