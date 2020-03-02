Good News For Flyers in India! Surf Internet on Mobile Phones, Laptops, Tablets as Aviation Ministry Allows WiFi On Flights

Aircraft (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 2: In good news for flyers in India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday announced that the Pilot-in-Command of a flight can allow passengers to use internet service through WiFi onboard. Air passengers will be able to in-flight wifi for internet when their devices are on the flight mode. While domestic airlines did not have WiFi in flights, foreign airlines too had to turn off "in-flight connectivity via WiFi" once they entered the Indian airspace. Airlines Passengers Will be Able to Use Mobile Phones, Surf Internet as Telecom Panel Approves In-Flight Connectivity.

"The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi onboard, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode," a notification by Aviation Ministry, dated February 21, read. "Provided that the Director-General shall certify the aircraft for usage of internet service in flight through Wi-Fi on board subject to the procedures as specified in this behalf," it further read.

To provide internet service through WiFi onboard, an aircraft "shall be deemed to be in flight when all its external doors are closed following embarkation until the moment when any such door is opened for disembarkation," an official told NDTV. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had earlier recommended that net connectivity and voice calling be made available in flights.

While taking the delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Everett on last Friday, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng had told reporters that it would be the first plane in India to provide in-flight WiFi services.