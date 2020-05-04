Handwara Encounter: 3 CRPF Constables - Ashwani Kumar Yadav, C Chandrasekar and Santosh Kumar Mishra - Martyred in Gunfight, One Terrorist Neutralised

Three CRPD Jjawans martyred in Handwara encounter (Photo Credits: ANI)

Srinagar, May 4: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday lost three bravehearts in an encounter with terrorists near Qaziabad area of Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The martyred constables have been identified as Ashwani Kumar Yadav, C Chandrasekar and Santosh Kumar Mishra. PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Security Personnel Martyred in Handwara Encounter, Says ‘Their Sacrifice Will Never Be Forgotten’.

Yadav hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, Chandrasekar was a resident of Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli and Mishra was from Aurangabad district of Bihar. All the three soldiers belonged to 92 Battalion of the CRPF. One civilian was also killed in the terrorist attack in Handwara. Handwara Encounter: Top Lashkar-e Taiba Commander Haider From Pakistan Killed in Gunfight.

Pictures of Three CRPF Soldiers Who Made Ultimate Sacrifice:

According to reports, seven people also sustained injuries in the attack. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. In the encounter, one terrorist was also neutralised by the security forces. Immediately after the attack on the CRPF patrol party, the entire area was cordoned off.

Minutes after the attack on the CRPF personnel, terrorists also lobbed a grenade on Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans deployed at power grid at Wagoora Nowgam in Srinagar. According to CISF, no one has been seriously injured in the attack. One jawan has suffered minor injuries.

On Saturday, four Indian Army personnel, including Commanding Officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh were martyred in an encounter in Handwara town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Jammu and Kashmir police sub-inspector Shakeel Qazi also attained martyrdom.