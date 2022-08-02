Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement, and people from different walks of life are actively participating in the campaign. He also urged people to put 'tiranga' as profile pictures of their accounts on social media platforms between August 2 and 15 to be a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement. The PM himself kick-started the initiative by changing the display pictures of his official social media handles to the Indian National Flag. Modi updated the profile photos of his Twitter, Instagram and Facebook handle. Have a look below. Tricolour as Social Media Profile Pictures For 'Har Ghar Tiranga;' Here's How To Change DPs of Your WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Account.

PM's Official Twitter Account

Screengrab of Modi's Twitter Account DP

Modi Changes Facebook Dp To Tricolour Flag

Screengrab Of Modi's Facebook Account

Narendra Modi Updates His Instagram Display Pic

Screengrab of PM Modi's Instagram Account

