How to Use Aarogya Setu IVRS Facility by Giving Missed Call on 1921 If You Don't Have a Smartphone

Aarogya Setu App (Photo Credits: Twitter/@SetuAarogya)

New Delhi, May 12: The government has made Aarogya Setu Mobile application mandatory for those travelling on Indian Railways special trains amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, those who do not have smartphones did not need to worry as the 'Aarogya Setu Interactive Voice Response System' facility has been launched by the health ministry for those with feature phones and landline connections under the ambit of Aarogya Setu application. Aarogya Setu Mobile App 'Mandatory' for Passengers Travelling on Special Trains, Says Indian Railways.

The Aarogya Setu IVRS is a toll-free service wherein citizens without smartphones can give a missed call to 1921. The user will get a call back requesting for inputs regarding their health status, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement. Know Features And How to Download Aarogya Setu Application.

"The questions asked are aligned with Aarogya Setu app, and based on the responses given, citizens will also get an SMS indicating their health status and further alerts for improving their health,” the ministry said.

How to Use Aarogya Setu IVRS Facility:

Give a miss call on 1921

Citizens will get a call back requesting for details regarding their health

The questions are similar to Aarogya Setu app

Based on the responses, the user will get an SMS indicating the health status.

The input is also made part of Aarogya Setu database and information is processed to send alerts to the citizen on the action to be taken to ensure their safety.

This service is available pan-India. The service is launched in 11 regional languages same as the application and the SMS is sent to the citizen in which language the user has shared the information. Meanwhile, close to 10 crore users have downloaded the Aarogya Setu application on their smartphone.