Was Arattai App Made in US? Does Zoho Really Host Customer Data in India? Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu Issues Clarification As ‘Developer Address’ Triggers Doubts

Chennai, September 30: Is Arattai really an app made in India by and Indian company or made in the US? There have been several questions circulating about where Zoho products are developed, where customer data is hosted, and who manages it. A lot of false information is being shared online without clarification. Here's fact-check on how the Arattai app and all the Zoho products are developed and where the consumer data is hosted.

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu addressed all the misinformation by providing accurate details and explaining where Zoho products including Arattai are developed, where customer data is hosted, the software frameworks used, whether the products are available on AWS, Azure, or other platforms, and whether Arattai messaging app is hosted on them. He also clarified why the US office is listed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Sridhar Vembu Provides Update on Arattai App, Says With UPI Technical Developer Group ‘iSpirit’ on Standardising Messaging Protocol.

Is Arattai Developed in US? Where Zoho Product Developed and Hosted?

Sridhar Vembu said, "All the products are developed in India." He clarified that Zoho pays taxes in India on its global income. The company’s headquarters is in Chennai, and it has offices in over 80 countries, with a strong presence in the United States. Vembu added that Indian customer data is hosted in Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai, with plans to expand to Odisha. He also explained that all 18 global data centers of Zoho host the data of their respective countries or regions, in compliance with local jurisdiction requirements.

Which Software Framework Does Zoho Use?

Sridhar Vembu said that all Zoho services run on hardware the company owns and on software frameworks it developed, built on top of open-source technologies like Linux OS and Postgres database.

Does Zoho Host Arattai on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure or GCloud?

Zoho does not host any of its products on AWS (Amazon Web Services), Microsoft Azure, or GCloud. Sridhar Vembu emphasised that Arattai is not hosted on any of these cloud platforms. He explained that the company uses these services only for regional switching nodes to optimize traffic, but no data is stored on them. Vembu added, "We are adding many such 'points of presence' (POPs) as we speak." Arattai App’s Developer Address Sparks Confusion, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu Confirms All Products Developed in India.

Why does Zoho's US Office Address Listed on Apple's App Google Store Play Store?

Sridhar Vembu clarified that Zoho's US office address was listed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store because the account was registered in the early days of these stores. The registration was done by one of the company’s employees for testing purposes, and the address was never updated. He concluded by emphasizing that Zoho is proudly "Made in India, Made for the World."

There are questions about where Zoho is developed and where the data is hosted and who hosts it. There is a lot of false information we want to correct.

1. All the products are developed in India. Our global headquarters is in Chennai and we pay taxes in India on our global…

Arattai is an instant messaging app developed by Zoho for Indian consumers. Some say it is an alternative to Metra's WhatsApp. It combines all the features of the applications like WhatsApp and Zoom to offer calling, online meeting and sharing stories and chatting.

Claim : Arattai app was developed in the United States because the office address of the app was listed to the same country in Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Conclusion : Sridhar Vembu clarifies Arattai is an India-made app and the US office address was listed by company's employees in early days. Full of Trash Clean

