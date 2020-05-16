India's Health Ministry Issues Advisory For Healthcare Professionals Working at Hospitals in Coronavirus And Non-Coronavirus Areas

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 15: The Union Health Ministry on Friday issued an advisory for managing health care workers working in COVID and Non-COVID areas of the hospitals. The ministry’s guidelines include preventive measures, isolation and quarantine for healthcare workers working in hospitals. The ministry suggested that all hospitals should activate its Hospital Infection Control Committee (HICC), which will be responsible for implementing the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) activities. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

The HICC facility will also organise regular trainings on IPC for health care workers. The ministry advised each hospital to appoint a nodal officer who will address all matters related to Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs). The nodal officer will ensure that healthcare workers in different settings of hospitals should use PPEs appropriate to their risk profile and they have undergone training on IPC and are aware of common signs and symptoms, need for self-health monitoring and prompt reporting of such symptoms.

Guidelines For Healthcare Workers by The Health Ministry:

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory for managing health care workers working in COVID and Non-COVID areas of the hospitals. pic.twitter.com/OO364fK7HE — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

The ministry also asked healthcare workers that they should take all preventive measures like frequent washing of hands/use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser and respiratory etiquettes. They should also use appropriate PPE at all times while on duty. Health care workers are also advised to follow the buddy system and any breach in PPE and exposure should be immediately informed to the nodal officer.

The ministry stressed on following social distancing and use masks to prevent transmission or acquiring the infection. As per the advisory, pregnant and lactating mothers and immuno-compromised healthcare workers should be posted in non-COVID areas.

Meanwhile, on Friday, India's coronavirus count crossed 81,000-mark. According to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country have reached 81,970, with 2,649 deaths. Out of the total cases, 51,401 are active, while 27,919 patients have been discharged. An individual has also migrated to another country.