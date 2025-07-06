New Delhi, July 06: The Islamic month of Muharram, which began on June 27, marks one of the most sacred periods in the Islamic calendar. The 10th day of this month, known as Ashura, holds deep spiritual and historical significance, particularly for Shia Muslims. This year, Ashura is being observed on Sunday, July 6, not July 07, as per the government calendar. The day commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. It is observed through mourning processions, prayers, fasting, and remembrance ceremonies across the country.

Muharram 2025 is here, and with it, the observance of Ashura in various states like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. The occasion also brings questions about routine disruptions such as school schedules, bank closures, and market operations. If you’re wondering whether Monday, July 7, will see any public holiday declarations or changes in regular services, read on to know all the important details. Ashura 2025: PM Narendra Modi Recalls Sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain on 10th Day of Muharram, Says ‘He Inspires People To Uphold Truth in the Face of Adversity’.

Will Banks Be Open on July 7?

Yes, banks will remain open on July 7. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, there is no official bank holiday on Monday. Banks will remain shut on Sunday, July 6—the day of Ashura—but only due to the regular Sunday closure. Normal banking operations will resume nationwide on Monday. Muharram 2025 Holiday Date in India: Is Ashura on July 06 or July 07? Will Stock Market, Banks and Schools Remain Open or Shut?

Will Schools and Colleges Be Closed on July 7?

No, schools and colleges will function normally on Monday, July 7. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and several state boards have marked July 6 as the Muharram holiday. Since that falls on a Sunday, no compensatory holiday will be granted for the next day.

Will the Stock Market Be Open on July 7?

The BSE and NSE will remain closed on Sunday, July 6, in observance of Muharram. However, as stock markets are always shut on Sundays, there will be no extended closure. All trading platforms, including equity, derivatives, currency, and SLB, will operate as usual on Monday, July 7.

What Is Muharram?

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and one of the four sacred months in Islam. The 10th day, known as Ashura, holds deep spiritual importance for Shia Muslims as it marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The day is observed with prayers, fasting, and mourning processions across various states.

To clarify, the Muharram (Ashura) holiday falls on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Since it coincides with the weekend, Monday, July 7 will not be a public holiday. Schools, banks, and stock markets will remain open and fully operational across the country.

