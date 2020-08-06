New Delhi, August 6: Eleven students approached the Supreme Court on Thursday to cancel the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET). These exams are scheduled to take place in September this year. The students moved the apex court seeking cancellation of these exams amid rising coronavirus cases in India.

According to a report published in Bar & Bench, the petition was filed by Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai. The petitioners sought directions to the concerned authorities to conduct these entrance exams only after "normalcy" returns after coronavirus pandemic. JEE Main April 2020 Application Process to Start From February 7 Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The students also urged the court to increase the number of NEET and JEE examination centres across the country by providing at least one centre in a district. The petitioners also sought the top court's intervention so that aspirants are allowed fresh opportunities to fill the application forms, reported the online portal. India Reports Single-Day Spike of 56,282 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Inches Closer to 20 Lakh, Death Toll at 40,699.

The JEE (Main) exams are scheduled to take place between September 1 and 6. Initially, the JEE Main was to take place from April 3 to April 9, but were postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the NEET UG-2020 is scheduled to be held on September 13.

