New Delhi, August 6: India's COVID-19 tally inched closer to 20-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 56,282 new coronavirus cases and 904 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total coronavirus cases in the country touched 19,64,537 on Thursday. Of the total COVID-19 cases, 5,95,501 are active cases, while 13,28,337 people have been cured/ discharged/migrated. The death toll in the country has mounted to 40,699, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its health bulletin. India's Single-Day COVID-19 Recovery Count Reaches 51,706, Highest So Far, Cure Rate Improves to 67.19%; Case Fatality Rate Dips to 2.09%.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday informed that the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to August 5 is 2,21,49,351. Of the total samples tested, 6,64,949 samples were tested on Wednesday alone. The Fatality Rate (CFR) of India is one of the lowest at 2.08 per cent as compared to the global average. The COVID-19 recovery rate of the country improved to 67.19 percent, the Health Ministry said.

Here's the tweet:

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with COVID-19 tally rising to 4,68,265 with 10,309 new cases and 334 deaths. The death toll due to coronavirus in Maharashtra mounted to 16,476, the state Health department said. In Mumbai, the COVID19 tally rose to 1,19,255 with 1,125 new cases and 42 more fatalities. The death toll in the city increased to 6,588 till Wednesday night, the BMC said.

Tamil Nadu comes in second with 2.73 lakh cases. The southern state reported its single day highest COVID-19 deaths of 112, taking toll to 4,461 while 5,175 fresh cases pushed the total coronavirus tally to 2.73 lakh. Uttar Pradesh crossed one-lakh mark as the state recorded 4,078 new COVID19 cases and 40 more fatalities. The total number of infection surged to 1,04,388 while the death toll rose to 1,857.

