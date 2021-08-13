Bengaluru, August 13: The KARTET Hall Ticket 2021 has been released by the Department of Public Instruction of the state on Friday, i.e. August 13. The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) will be conducted by Karnataka School education on August 22. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of the department - schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The KARTET 2021 will be conducted for the selection of teachers from classes 1 to 8. Notably, paper –I will be held for teaching classes 1st to 5th and paper-II for teaching classes 6th to 8th. The exam will be conducted as per COVID-19 protocols. HBSE Admit Card 2021 Released by Haryana Board, Students Can Download Admit Card at Official Website bseh.org.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - schooleducation.kar.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the link “Generate Admission ticket of KARTET-2021”.

Enter your login credentials.

The hall ticket for KARTET 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

The department has also released instructions to candidates along with the hall ticket and a list of nodal officers with their contact numbers. The hall ticket contains important details, including information about reporting centre, reporting time and other instructions regarding the exam.

