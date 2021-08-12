Chandigarh, August 12: The admit card of Class 10 and Class 12 students in Haryana, who will appear for the Improvement and Compartment exams have been released today. The HBSE Admit Card 2021 has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). Candidates can visit the official website of the board- bseh.org.in and download the HBSE admit cards 2021 online.

The rectification window would open for the students from August 11 to August 13. During the three days, candidates can rectify any information in the admit card. To download the copy of the HBSE Admit Card 2021 online, students have to enter their name, application number, previous roll number, father's name, and mother's name.

HBSE Admit Card 2021: How To Download compartment exams Admit Card Online

Candidates need to visit the official website of the board- bseh.org.in.

On the right side of the website, click on the tab that stated 'Admit Card for Secondary/Sr. Secondary for mercy chance/Additional/Improvement Exam August-2021'

On clicking on the link, students will be redirected to a new login page

Now enter all the required details, click on the search link after which HBSE Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen

Download the HBSE Admit Card 2021 for future reference.

The candidates can also download the Haryana Board 10th 12th Improvement, Compartment Exam admit card. Clicking on the direct link given here. The candidates also informed to carry their Haryana Board 10th 12th Improvement, Compartment Exam admit cards to the exam centre.

