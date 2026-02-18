Thiruvananthapuram, February 18: The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the results for the Dhanalekshmi DL 40 weekly lottery draw of today, February 18. The live draw will commence at 3:00 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, with the grand prize winner set to receive a life-changing INR 1 crore. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL 40 weekly lottery to learn the winners' names. The Dhanalekshmi series is a staple of Kerala’s Wednesday lottery schedule, offering a wide range of prizes across multiple tiers.

For a ticket price of just INR 50, participants have the chance to win multiple prizes. While the live draw of Dhanalekshmi DL 40 weekly lottery of today will begin at 3 PM, the full official list of results and winning numbers will be made available in PDF format on the Kerala Lotteries website shortly after the draw is completed. Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL 40 weekly lottery participants must verify their winning numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-41 Lottery Result of 16.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL 40 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Lottery players taking part in the Dhanalekshmi DL 40 weekly lottery are also advised to claim their prizes within 30 days of the Kerala draw to remain eligible. They can view the results and winning numbers of Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL 40 weekly lottery draw at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Those looking for the latest updates on Kerala lottery can watch the online telecast of the Dhanalekshmi DL 40 weekly lottery provided above.

Winners of amounts exceeding INR 1 lakh must surrender their original tickets along with a valid ID and tax documents to the Director of State Lotteries or through a nationalised bank. Some of the trending keywords for Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL 40 weekly lottery of today, February 18, include "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "kerala lottery live result dhanalekshmi", "Kerala Lottery Result Today DHANALEKSHMI 18/02/2026", "DHANALEKSHMI 18/02/2026 live today", "Keralalotteries.com DHANALEKSHMI 18/02/2026", "live kerala lottery result DHANALEKSHMI DL-40", "DHANALEKSHMI DL-40 kerala lottery result" and "Kerala Lottery Result 18.02.2026".

