Thiruvananthapuram, February 16: The Kerala State Lottery Department will soon announce the results of the Bhagyathara BT-41 weekly lottery of today, February 16. The draw, held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, will begin at 3 PM. With a life-changing first prize of INR 1 crore, the Bhagyathara BT-4 weekly lottery draw event has once again drawn thousands of hopeful participants from across the state. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Bhagyathara BT-41 weekly lottery to learn the winners' names.

Known for its transparency and social impact, Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-41 weekly lottery draw remains a critical revenue generator for government-led welfare initiatives. The official winners' list will be made available in PDF format on the Kerala Lotteries website shortly after the draw is completed. Kerala lotter participants must verify their winning numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette. They can view the results and winning numbers of Bhagyathara BT-41 weekly lottery draw at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-42 Lottery Result of 15.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-41 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Kerala lottery players are further advised to claim their prizes within 30 days of the Kerala draw to remain eligible. It is worth noting that the results of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-41 weekly lottery will be declared once the draw is completed. Kerala lottery players cab websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results and winning ticket numbers of today's lucky draw. Those seeking the latest updates can watch the online telecast of the Bhagyathara BT-41 weekly lottery provided above.

Winners of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-41 weekly lottery have a strictly defined 30-day window to claim their rewards.

