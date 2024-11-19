Kolkata, November 19: The first round of Kolkata Fatafat, also known as Kolkata FF, will begin at 10 AM today, November 19. This popular lottery game, which is similar to Satta Matka, will announce Kolkata Fatafat Results progressively throughout the day, with the final round concluding at 8:30 PM. Players can check the winning numbers and Kolkata FF Result Chart on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The game operates daily, engaging participants with multiple rounds of betting and number prediction, keeping players on their toes throughout the day.

Kolkata Fatafat is a widely followed lottery game in West Bengal, managed by local authorities. It has gained immense popularity due to its exciting and skill-based format, where participants select numbers for different "Bazis" and place their bets. Unlike typical lotteries, Kolkata FF requires players to be physically present in the city. With eight rounds held throughout the day, this game tests both luck and skill, offering a unique lottery experience. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 19, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 157 346 460 570 3 3 0 2

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM 667 - - - 9 - - -

Unlike regular lotteries, Kolkata FF involves a deeper level of strategy, as players must calculate the passing record number to predict their outcomes accurately. The game is legal in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted. However, while gambling and betting are banned nationwide, state lotteries like Kolkata FF continue to thrive in states such as Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where such games are regulated and played legally. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 18, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

LatestLY advises participants to exercise caution when engaging in games like Kolkata Fatafat, as they carry financial risks. It's important to be aware of the potential legal and monetary consequences before taking part in such lottery-based activities.

