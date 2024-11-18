Kolkata, November 18: The Kolkata Fatafat (FF) lottery, a Satta Matka-inspired game, has gained immense popularity among Kolkata residents. Participants can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, November 18 on sites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. This lottery, held in West Bengal, operates legally within select Indian states despite broader gambling restrictions.

Conducted daily, the Kolkata FF game includes eight rounds, or “Bazis” from Monday to Sunday, requiring participants to be physically present in Kolkata. The lottery’s frequent draws, which offer participants multiple chances to win, have fueled its growing appeal among those seeking a quick win. Scroll down to know everything about the Kolkata Fatafat Result. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is part of a few legal lotteries in states such as West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where state-regulated gaming provides an outlet for enthusiasts. Below is the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart with the winning numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 17 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 18

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 140 237 248 460 5 2 4 0

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM 558 340 128 268 8 7 1 6

The Kolkata FF lottery results are announced every one and a half hours, with the first result at 10:03 AM and the last one at 8:33 PM. Although betting and gambling are prohibited across the country, lotteries are legal in 13 states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Sikkim, Nagaland, Shillong.

While the game offers an exciting opportunity for entertainment and potential winnings, players are advised to understand the game’s mechanics and adopt strategies to improve their chances. However, caution is advised due to the financial risks involved. Participants should be mindful of legalities related to gambling in their respective regions and play responsibly to avoid any potential pitfalls.

