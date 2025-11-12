Kolkata, November 12: Kolkata Fatafat, popularly called Kolkata FF, is one of the most played lottery-style games in Kolkata, West Bengal. Based on the Satta Matka format, the game is organized by city authorities, and results are released several times throughout the day. Participants eager to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 12, 2025, can visit websites like kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in to view the winning numbers. The game includes eight rounds, known as “bazis,” conducted daily, with outcomes announced at different intervals. The first round starts at 10 AM, followed by new results approximately every 90 minutes. Scroll down to view the live winning numbers for November 12 in the Kolkata FF Result Chart below.

The Kolkata FF lottery takes place every day from Monday to Sunday and is exclusively available to participants residing in Kolkata. In this game, players select numbers and place their bets, following a format similar to Satta Matka. Those wishing to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 12, 2025, can visit the websites listed above to view the winning numbers and stay updated with the latest results. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 11, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 12, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 150 799 6 5

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Lottery enthusiasts can keep following this page or visit the mentioned websites to get real-time updates as each winning number is announced. For precise and comprehensive details of all eight bazis, it’s recommended to refer to the official Kolkata FF platforms for the most reliable information. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

In India, there are 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where lotteries like Kolkata Fatafat are legally permitted. While the game offers excitement and potential winnings, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries possible financial risks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

