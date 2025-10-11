Kolkata, October 11: The Kolkata civic authorities will announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result for October 11, today, spread across 8 rounds throughout the day. Participants of this popular Satta Matka-style lottery game can check the latest updates and results on official websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery, commonly known as Kolkata FF, is played exclusively within Kolkata, West Bengal. This unique lottery game attracts thousands of players daily across the city. For those eager to know more, the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 11 is also available below for easy reference. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 10, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Each day, the Kolkata FF is conducted in eight rounds, also known as “bazis.” The results for the 1st to 8th bazi are announced progressively throughout the day as the rounds conclude. With a total of eight chances to play, participants stay engaged from morning to evening, eagerly waiting for the winning numbers of each round to be revealed. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 11, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 780 5

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Similar to the traditional Satta Matka system, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game involves predicting numbers and placing bets, with winners determined after each round. While the Kolkata Fatafat game offers both excitement and the thrill of potential rewards, players are urged to participate in the lottery responsibly.

Make sure you understand the rules, betting process, and result patterns before getting involved. Viewing the game as a form of entertainment rather than a quick means to earn money ensures a safer and more enjoyable experience for everyone taking part.

