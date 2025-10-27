Kolkata, October 27: The Kolkata Fatafat Result, popularly known as the Kolkata FF Result, will be announced today, October 27, 2025, by the local authorities in West Bengal’s capital city, Kolkata. Participants who have purchased tickets for the Kolkata Fatafat lottery can check the live winning numbers online through official websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. This popular lottery game follows a Satta Matka-style format and is conducted in multiple rounds known as “bazis.” The results for each bazi are declared periodically throughout the day. Players eager to know today’s outcomes can scroll down to view the live Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 27, 2025, and check their winning status.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery has grown into one of the most popular games among residents of West Bengal. It draws thousands of participants who test their luck each day. The enthusiasts can closely follow the live result charts to stay updated with the latest outcomes, making it one of the region’s most closely watched lotteries. The Kolkata Fatafat Results are announced in eight rounds daily, with each round, known as a “bazi”, taking place every 90 minutes, starting from 10 AM. Each bazi offers players a fresh chance to check their selected numbers and see if fortune is on their side. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 27, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 239 378 358 990 4 8 6 8

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM 112 123 366 388 4 6 5 9

The participants of the lottery can view the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on the websites to test their luck for the day. The well-organized schedule makes it easy for players to know the exact timings and platforms where the results are published, ensuring they receive updates promptly. Whether you’re a first-time player or a regular participant, checking the results through these official online links is the best way to stay informed and never miss a live update.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).