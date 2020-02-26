Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of February 26, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, February 26: Sikkim State Lottery, West Bengal State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery will announce the Lottery Sambad results for February 26 on its official website. People who have brought the lottery tickets can visit the Sambad Lottery official website online at lotterysambadresult.in. Kerala State Lottery results will also be out today. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The results for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland will be out at 11:55 am, 4 pm, and 8 pm respectively. Wednesday's lottery in Sikkim is called "Dear Cherished Morning". The draw for West Bengal is known as "Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak". In Nagaland, the lottery is called "Dear Eagle Evening."

The Kerala lottery result for February 26 can be checked on its official website keralalotteriesresults.in. Lottery Sambad 2020 is a popular lottery in Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland. The Sambad Lottery ticket, which costs Rs 6, offers heavy price money. The winner of the Sikkim and Nagaland lottery gets a whopping Rs One crore. Similarly, the West Bengal lottery winner takes away Rs 50 lakh.