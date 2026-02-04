Lucknow, February 4: A private school in Lucknow has sparked a major controversy after the principal reportedly suspended several students following a dispute over food helpings during a school event. The incident occurred during a recent farewell party organized for outgoing students, where a disagreement broke out over the consumption of "extra plates" of chowmein. According to reports, the school administration took the extreme step of suspension, citing "indiscipline" and "gluttony" as the primary reasons for the disciplinary action.

The situation escalated after a video surfaced on social media showing a heated exchange between the students and school staff over the snacks being served. While the students claimed they were merely enjoying the refreshments provided at the party, the school management alleged that their behavior was unruly and created a ruckus at the venue. The news of the suspension has since gone viral, drawing sharp criticism from parents and netizens who described the punishment as disproportionate to the alleged offense. Lucknow Shocker: Class 5 Student Loses Vision After 2 Fellow Students Rub Shoe on Face at Army Public School in Uttar Pradesh.

Students Suspended for Eating ‘Too Much’ Chowmein at Farewell

The incident reportedly took place at a well-known private institution in the city during a formal send-off for senior students. As per the accounts provided by those present, a group of students asked for additional helpings of chowmein after the initial serving. The school staff allegedly refused the request, leading to a verbal spat.

In the official suspension notice, the principal cited that the students’ behavior "tarnished the decorum of the institution." The notice further stated that the students had engaged in a "greedy display" that was unbecoming of the school's values. Lucknow Shocker: Scolded by Mother for Playing Mobile Games, Class 8 Student Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

Parents of the suspended students have expressed shock, arguing that children should not be penalised so harshly for something as trivial as food at a social gathering. Many have approached the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) to intervene, requesting that the suspension be revoked so as not to affect the students' academic records ahead of board examinations.

The school administration, however, maintains that the suspension was not just about the food but about the "aggressive and disrespectful manner" in which the students treated the staff when their request for more food was denied. They emphasised that the school holds a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of student misconduct.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

