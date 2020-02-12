Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of February 12, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 12: The online results for lottery Sambhad for states of Nagaland, Sikkim, West Bengal and Kerala will be declared on Tuesday, February 12 on the official Lottery Sambad website. People who are trying their luck and brought ticket can check the results for Nagaland state lottery, Sikkim state lottery, West Bengal state lottery, and Kerala state lottery at lotterysambadresult.in.

Results for Lottery Sambad in Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland will be announced at 11:55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm respectively. In Sikkim, the Lottery Sambad for Wednesday (February 12) is named "Dear Cherished Morning". At 4 pm, Sambad Lottery results for West Bengal's "Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak" lottery will be declared, In Nagaland, the lottery is known as "Dear Eagle Evening".

Apart from this, the Kerala lottery results can also be checked on keralalotteriesresults.in. The grand price for Nagaland Lottery is Rs 1 crore. The price of the ticket for Lottery Sambha ticket is Rs 6. The lucky winner for West Bengal will get a price of Rs 50 lakh. Similarly, the Nagaland lottery winner gets a whopping Rs 1 crore.