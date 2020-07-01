The lottery results of Sambad lottery for state of West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala will be declared online today, July 1, on the official lottery website lotterysambadresult.in. The results of Sambad lottery for Sikkim have already been announced at 11:55 am. While the lottery results for West Bengal's Sambad lottery will be declared at 4 pm today. Nagaland's Sambad lottery draw results will be announced at 8 pm.

The Sikkim's "DEAR RESPECT MORNING" lottery ticket draw was conducted at 11:55 am today and lucky winners can check the results online at lotterysambadresult.in. The first prize for Sikkim's "DEAR RESPECT MORNING" lottery is Rs 1 crore. West Bengal's "DEAR BANGALAKSHMI TEESTA" lottery ticket's draw results will be announced at 4 pm and the lucky winner will win Rs 1 crore. Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Faithful, Assam Singam Red, Assam Kuil Diamond on July 1, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

However, Nagaland's Sambad lottery ticket, namely "DEAR FLAMINGO FLAMINGO EVENING", will be declared online at lotterysambadresult.in at 8 pm. Apart from Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland, Kerala's "Pournami RN-436" lottery ticket's draw result will also be announced along with the Sambad lottery results. The lucky winners can also check the results online at keralalotteries.com.

