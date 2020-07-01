Guwahati, July 1: The State government operated Assam Lottery results for Wednesday will be declared online today, July 1, on the official lottery website assamlotteries.com. Through these lotteries, people get a chance to win exciting cash prize up to Rs 5 lakh. The Assam lotteries are conducted thrice every day all throughout the week under three different names at separate timing.

The results for the first lucky draw of 'Assam Future Faithful' have already been declared at 12 noon and people who have bought the lottery tickets are advised to visit the website to check the lottery results online. The results of other two lotteries -- 'Assam Singam Red' and 'Assam Kuil Diamond' -- will be announced at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Faithful, Assam Singam Red, Assam Kuil Diamond on June 30, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

According to the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' -- which operates the Assam Lottery on behalf of the state government, the first cash prize has been set as Rs 5 lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, while the third lucky winner will get Rs 10,000. The fourth lucky winner will win Rs 1,000. The price of the Assam State Lottery ticket is Rs 7.

Apart from Assam, the state government of Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram conduct lottery in their respective states. Lottery results for West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery and Nagaland lottery will be declared on Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).