New Delhi, July 26: West Bengal and Nagaland lottery sambad results for Sunday, July 26, 2020, will be declared today. Sambad lottery results for West Bengal will be out at 4 pm, while Nagaland will be declared at 8 pm. Lucky draw for Sikkim lottery is already declared at 11.55 am. People who have bought tickets can check results at the official website- lotterysambadresult.in.

Sambad Lottery is sold in three states- Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland. The results are declared every day. The Sunday lottery in Sikki is known as "Dear Love Morning". West Bengal lottery is called, "Dear Banglashree Ichamati", while the Nagaland lottery is called "Dear Hawk Evening". The ticket costs Rs 6. The lottery sambad first prize is Rs 1 crore.

Apart from West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland Sambad lottery, the results for Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-456 will be announced today. The results can be checked on Keralalotteries.com. The lottery carries a first prize of Rs 80 lakh. Results for Assam lottery will also be announced today.

