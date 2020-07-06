New Delhi, July 6: West Bengal lottery, Nagaland lottery, Sikkim lottery and Kerala lottery results will be announced online on the Lottery Sambad website today, July 6. The lucky draw results for all the above mentioned lotteries can be seen on the the official website- lotterysambadresult.in. Lottery results are declared three times a day at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm on Lottery Sambad website. The names of all the state lotteries change daily.

The Sikkim lottery for Monday is named as 'Dear Respect Morning' which has been announced at 11.55 am. The West Bengal lottery for Monday, July 6, is named as 'Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta' while the name of the Nagaland lottery for Monday is 'Dear Flamingo Evening'. The first prize winner has won an award money of Rs 1 crore. The lottery result for West Bengal state lottery and Nagaland state lottery result will be out at 4 pm and 8 pm, respectively. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The online lottery results 2020 of Kerala lottery 'Pournami RN-436' will be announced on the Lottery Sambad website. The Assam Lottery results will also be declared on the official website assamlotteries.com. The results for Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver will be announced online on the official website.

