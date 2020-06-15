Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver on June 15, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Guwahati, June 15: The Assam state lottery results for Monday, June 15 will be announced on the official lottery website today. All the individuals who have purchased the tickets for the lucky draw will get to know the result by visiting the official website for Assam lottery today. The lottery in Assam is held three times daily- at 12 noon, 4 pm and 8 pm. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced at 8 pm on the same day. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The lotteries have different names on each day. The Assam state lottery results for ‘Assam Future Sincere’ will be announced at 12 noon. The lottery results for the other two Assam state lotteries named 'Assam Singam Yellow' and 'Assam Kuil Silver' will be out at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. The lucky winner have a chance to win exciting prizes. The first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000.

The 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' regulates and organises the lotteries in Assam. The person who wins more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

