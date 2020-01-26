NAP vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Juventus Football Match

Juventus vs Udinese. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Napoli (NAP) will host Juventus (JUV) in a Serie A 2019-20 clash as the defending champions look to extend their lead at the top of the table. NAP vs JUV match will be played at the Stadio San Paolo stadium on January 26, 2020 (late Sunday night). Juventus are four points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan in the team standings while Napoli occupy the 11th position in the table and have endured a difficult competition till date. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy tea, for Napoli vs Juventus can scroll down below for more details. Juventus Relives Goals by Cristiano Ronaldo & Others Ahead of Their Serie a 2019–20 Game Against Napoli (Watch Video).

Napoli have a host of injury problems to deal with as Kalidou Koulibaly, Allan, Kevin Malcuit, Faouzi Ghoulam and Dries Mertens are all out injured for the Naples side. They might have a huge boost ahead of this clash as central defender Nikols Maksimovic will return after his hamstring injury and may start the match for Napoli. Fabian Ruiz, who was left out of the squad against Lazio will definitely return back for this fixture. Juventus will miss Giorgio Chiellini, Merih Demiral, Sami Khedira and De Sciglio through injury while Brazilian Danilo remains a long term absentee. Maurizio Sarri Hints at Retirement After Juventus Role.

Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeepers – Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) should be your keeper for this clash.

Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – You should go for three defenders and they should be Kostas Manolas (NAP), Mattijs de Ligt (JUV) and Alex Sandro (JUV).

Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Five midfielders should be picked for your team and they must be Lozano (NAP), Fabian Ruiz (NAP), Douglas Costa (JUV), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV) and Federico Bernardeschi (JUV).

Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) should be your captain and Lorenzo Insigne (NAP) should be your vice-captain.

In recent years this fixture has mainly been a title decider but considering their places in the points table it is far from that. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in spectacular form since the turn of the year and will be looking to continue his goal-scoring exploits against a struggling Napoli.