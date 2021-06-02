Polkacipher is a A privacy-preserving cross-chain oracle on Polkadot with a focus on commercialization of NFTs.

The vision of Polkacipher is to help push the use-cases of NFTs further in the real-world economy where it can be used for host of services. Their cross chain functions ensure that, no matter which blockchain you use, you will still have a way to access their platform and use it at its full potential.

NFTs are recently being used as storage of digital art, and most people are not aware of their full potential - Polkacipher is aiming to change that.

How does Polkacipher See Non Fungible Tokens and their value proposition?

NFTs are Polkacipher’s privacy-enabled business document solutions that can be privately minted, distributed, and collected. bNFTs can also work as a legal document, ownership transfers, access passes, etc. with an option to transact privately or publicly.

How Does it Work?

All the aspects of Polkacipher’s NFT ecosystem are supported by CipherDEX, Polkaciphers privacy enabled fully compatible dex with EVM chains and built on Polkadot, allowing anyone to trade bNFTs privately and securely that were minted on Polkacipher's network.

In addition to trading & minting, Cipher has built an omnichannel ecosystem where you can Lend/Stake/Mine tokens $CPHR to generate more rewards by empowering systems and data collection nodes, acting as the pillars of the Polkacipher's vision.

How About Security?

Polkaciphers NFT’s are secured in specialized vaults that can be only accessed through the NFTs as a key. These NFTs can be minted privately or publicly based on the user's choice. Users need to stake a certain amount of token to activate the locker.