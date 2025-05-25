Hyderabad, May 25: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the TS ECET Result 2025 (TG ECET 2025) today, May 25. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test examination or TS ECET 2025 exam can check their results and rank cards by visiting the official website of TS ECET at ecet.tgche.ac.in.

According to reports, the results were formally released by Professor V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, and Prof M Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Osmania University. The TS ECET Result 2025 announcement marks a crucial step for diploma holders and B.Sc graduates seeking lateral entry into engineering and pharmacy courses across Telangana.

How To Check TS ECET Result 2025 (TG ECET 2025):

Visit the official website of TS ECET at ecet.tgche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "ECET 2025 Results" link

Enter using your hall ticket number and other details

Click on submit

Your TS ECET result will appear on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout of the rank card for future reference

Candidates who have passed the TS ECET exam will be eligible for lateral entry admissions into the second year of engineering (B.E/B.Tech) and pharmacy (B.Pharmacy) programs in affiliated colleges. The council is expected to release further details on counseling and seat allotment soon. Candidates are advised to keep their rank cards secure and monitor the latest updates from TSCHE regarding the counselling schedule.

If there are any discrepancies in results, then candidates should contact the ECET helpdesk immediately.

