The firm decided to relocate the Secondary Investment Division for a broader market access

Samuel Freshfields, a next generation investment company that aims to give its clients access to a broad range of financial instruments, promoting the highest standards of integrity, responsibility, and competence to produce a highly personalized counselling process, is pleased to announce that the recently created Secondary Investment Division will be relocated inside mainland China. The move is designed to simplify bureaucracy and enhance access potential to Asia’s biggest market opportunities.

Samuel Freshfields has recently restructured its team of private equity secondary investment experts into a fully developed department and has even appointed one of the Members of the Board, Mr. Charles Chan, to spearhead the Secondary Investment Division. The department is already operational, and the firm has adopted the idea of enlarging its physical infrastructure in Asia by appointing a new office location in which the new division can reside and function from.

“Currently, as we have already engaged in 3 separate new projects within China’s huge market, we are located in the company’s Head Quarters. Due to our hand-on approach and round-the-clock analysis of industry data, we have considered that a physical expansion of office infrastructure into mainland China will address some of our most important needs when conducting our activity,” stated Mr. Chan, Member of the Board of Directors and Head of the Secondary Investment Division.

Samuel Freshfields considers Shanghai as the most suitable location, due to the city’s status of one of the world’s financial hubs and the internationally inclined policies that govern its markets.

Mr. Gordon Suen, Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Real Return Strategies, says: “We will most likely decide that we want Shanghai to host one of our offices, however, as we all have come to realize, particularly within the last decade, China is developing at an incredible rate and we want to make sure we consider all probable scenarios regarding future developments that we might be able to capitalize on, for our international database of clients, before we officially decide.”

The new office location will be announced officially by the firm within the next short space of time.

Samuel Freshfields is a next generation investment company that aims to give its clients access to a broad range of financial instruments and markets as well as professional advice to maximize returns. Samuel Freshfields’ investment advisory and brokerage services are multidisciplinary, allowing the company to devise custom strategies and deliver exceptional results for our clients. The company’s major goal has been to work hand-in-hand with clients to meet their investment needs. While many financial firms push one-size-fits-all products, Samuel Freshfields strives to coordinate the fundamental disciplines of the company’s dividend-growth philosophy with the unique needs of our clients regarding the growth, use and preservation of their wealth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2021 12:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).