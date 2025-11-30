At the We The Women Asia 2025 event in Mumbai, veteran Bollywood actress and parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan delivered a blunt takedown of today’s paparazzi-driven celebrity culture. Known for her straightforwardness and occasional flashes of anger towards photographers, Jaya didn’t hold back while speaking about the performative nature of modern fame. ‘Yeh Kya Kar Rahe Hai Aap?’: Jaya Bachchan Pushes Man Standing Too Close for Selfie With Her at Constitution Club of India; a Look at Actress-MP’s Earlier Outbursts (Watch Viral Videos)

Taking a direct swipe at celebrities who inform photographers about their whereabouts, she said, “If you have to call the paparazzi, what kind of celebrity are you?” Her statement sparked applause from the audience, as she criticised the obsession with visibility and constant photo-ops that dominate Bollywood’s social media scene.

Speaking about how the current generation of actors thrive on paparazzi attention, she remarked, “Would you concede that a number of today’s actors… their whole social media presence is fed by the paparazzi? They call them to airports and pose happily. I don’t know them… I really don’t know whoever you’re talking about.” Jaya then drew a comparison with her grandson, Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut recently. “Young toh mera grandson bhi hai… he is not on any social network. Everyone teases him that he will have to join someday, but he says, ‘We will see.’” Filmfare Awards 2025: Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Get Emotional As Abhishek Bachchan Wins Award in Best Actor Category for ‘I Want to Talk’ Movie, Dedicates It to Aishwarya Rai.

Taking another jab at the attention-seeking trend, she added, “If you have to call a camera crew to the airport to take your photo, then what kind of celebrity are you?” The seasoned actress also reflected on her personal connection with the media, revealing that her father was a journalist and writer. She clarified that despite her media roots, she shares “zero relationship” with paparazzi photographers. “I am a media writer’s daughter, but I have no relationship with paparazzi. Who are these people? You call them media? My father was a journalist, a writer. We had literature; they just chase celebrities.” Jaya Bachchan Turns 76! Veteran Actor's Inspiring Journey From FTII To Bollywood Star and Finally Samajwadi MP.

Known for her fiery interactions with photographers in the past, Jaya once again reminded everyone that she values substance over spectacle. Her comments served as a wake-up call to an industry increasingly driven by image management rather than authenticity. Her bold words at the event once again proved why Jaya Bachchan continues to stand apart, a fearless voice unafraid to question the superficiality of modern fame.

