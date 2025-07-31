Mumbai, July 31: Meghalaya’s popular archery-based lottery game returns with excitement this Thursday as thousands await the Shillong Teer Results for July 31, 2025. Conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game takes place at the iconic Polo Ground in Shillong. Played in two rounds, the first set of arrows is released at 10:30 AM, followed by the second later in the day. Participants across the state have placed their bets, hoping to match the lucky numbers between 00 and 99. The game includes Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai.

As anticipation builds, all eyes are on the websites to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart and winning numbers for today. The results can be accessed at meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These platforms will publish the outcomes for both Round 1 and Round 2 of each game. Players and enthusiasts alike are urged to stay updated through these portals for the live results. Don’t miss your chance to check the complete Shillong Teer Result for July 31, 2025, and track your luck on this thrilling Thursday. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 30, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Shillong Teer Result on July 31, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result for July 31, 2025, participants can follow a few easy steps online. The results are declared in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2. Round 1 results are usually announced around 10:30 AM, followed by Round 2. To view the winning numbers, visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. On the homepage, look for the option titled "Shillong Teer Result Chart" or search for "Shillong Teer Result for July 31, 2025". Click on the respective date to view the lucky numbers from both rounds. For your convenience, the updated Shillong Teer results are also available below. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 29 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, played legally from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant cylindrical target. Participants place bets by selecting numbers between 00 and 99, aiming to predict the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round. These last two digits determine the winning numbers, and the results are announced officially by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), making it a regulated and legal game in the region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).