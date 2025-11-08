Mumbai, November 8: Played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the much-anticipated Shillong Teer results for November 08, 2025, are set to be announced today. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) organises these exciting games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants eagerly await the results of these two rounds, with the first round beginning at 10:30 AM. For those looking to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart, results for both rounds will be available on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The winning numbers can also be checked in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of November 08 below.

The results for today, November 08, 2025, will reveal the winning numbers for both rounds, with the Shillong Teer Result being determined by the number of arrows hitting the target. The game, which involves predicting numbers between 0 and 99, is a popular and legal lottery in Meghalaya. As the Shillong Teer Results are announced, players can check the final results on the aforementioned websites for both Round 1 and Round 2. Shillong Teer Result Today, November 7, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on November 08, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for November 08, 2025" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. Click on it to view the Shillong Teer Result Chart, which presents the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2. The Shillong Teer Results are typically announced around 10:30 PM, with the final round concluding by 9 PM. For players’ convenience, the complete and updated Shillong Teer Results are available below, offering a quick glance at today’s outcomes. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 16

Second Round - 62

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 46

Second Round - 25

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 51

Second Round - 75

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2025 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).